OC's Monkey Business Cafe offers jobs, other opportunities for foster care teens

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The challenges faced by teenagers can be overwhelming even in the best of circumstances. For kids in foster care, its worse."You switch from house to house to house to house," said Khatriell Parker. "Often times you leave behind your friends, people that you used to know, people that you were close to."Hoping to educate and empower young people in the foster care system, Hart Community Homes created Monkey Business Café in 2004. With franchises in Fullerton and Irvine, it's a social enterprise project that complements residential services the nonprofit has offered since 1996."The foster system is really broken in the sense that kids are on their own by the time they're 18," said Rebecka Forrester, a Hart board member. "We want them to walk away with a resume, with work experience, with social skills because they've interacted with others and the public."Almost 60% of the staff at Monkey Business Café are either in the foster care system or have been. The "community of understanding" that creates is an important part of its success.