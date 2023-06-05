Train service in OC between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano shut down due to hillside movement

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Train services in Orange County between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano have been shut down, officials said.

According to Metrolink, the train tracks will be closed "due to hillside movement" in the San Clemente area.

Officials told Eyewitness News crews noticed soil and debris falling from the hillside onto the track around 7:30 a.m. They said the closure will impact MetrolinkOC's line, the Inland Empire-Orange County line, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and the BNSF freight service.

Metrolink will only operate to Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo station.

In April, a landslide damaged the historic Casa Romantica Cultural Center.

Riders on certain routes are being offered an Uber voucher worth up to $50.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.