Oscar de la Hoya withdraws from comeback bout as he fights COVID-19 infection

EMBED >More News Videos Oscar de la Hoya posted an Instagram video from his hospital bed explaining how he's struggling with a COVID-19 infection and will not make his comeback fight.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar de la Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fight Vitor Belfort next weekend.De la Hoya had planned a comeback to the ring with a fight on Sept. 11 at Staples Center after more than a decade away.But the boxer posted a video to Instagram from his hospital bed, saying even though he's been vaccinated he is struggling with a COVID-19 infection."What are the chances of me getting COVID?" he says in the video. "I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass."Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who similarly hasn't fought for a decade, has agreed to step in and box Belfort in his place.That fight still needs to get approved by the California State Athletic Commission.If it isn't, the promoter is eyeing a move to Florida.