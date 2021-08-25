Sports

Return to the ring: Oscar De La Hoya explains why he's fighting again

By
Oscar De La Hoya explains why he's fighting again

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar de la Hoya last fought in 2008, when he was defeated by Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Soon after he announced his retirement.

But de la Hoya, at age 48, is making a comeback to the ring.

He's scheduled to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11 at the Staples Center.

The boxing legend talked with ABC7's Rob Fukuzaki about why he feels ready to fight once again.

"Just to put closure on a career," he said. "On a retirement that I didn't choose for myself. When Manny Pacquiao basically kicked my butt 13 years ago, it was a fight that was hard to swallow."

"You make abrupt decisions at the moment. Next thing you know I'm here in front of my statue bawling, crying, announcing my retirement. But it really wasn't what i wanted."
