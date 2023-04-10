'Meat' you at the altar! Oscar Mayer to host weddings in its "Wienermobile of Love"

If you have always dreamed of getting married in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, here's your chance!

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- If you have always dreamed of getting married in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, here's your chance!

The company said it will begin hosting weddings in its first "Wienermobile of Love" this coming weekend.

The limited edition chapel lets couples "relish" in a one-of-a-kind ceremony in none other than Las Vegas. Couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if the demand is too high.

All you need is a valid Nevada marriage license.

Plus, Oscar Mayer will cover all expenses and even provide a photographer and "hotdoggers" to serve as witnesses.

If you and your partner are interested, visit Oscar Mayer's website for more details - and get ready to "meat" them down the aisle!