Event planner creates show stopping wedding for former KTU radio personality

BERGEN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY -- On average, 2.3 million couples get married in the United States each year. For some, event planners just don't fit into their budget, and for others, they prefer a DIY wedding day. But to event planner Belinda Aquine, you can never go wrong with hiring someone to do the work for you.

From corporate events for "Lays" to wedding coordination for radio personalities, Belinda Aquine does it all. Aquine had always dabbled in event planning, but the uncertainty of Covid-19 pushed her to launch her business, Sovereign Bee Events.

With her business, Belinda Aquine's goal is to ensure that everyone enjoys their day. She offers day of coordination, wedding and event planning, experiential events and a la carte services.

For the couples that can't hire a planner, Belinda Aquine created a do-it-yourself wedding guide. It goes through everything that you need to know from picking the perfect dress to budgeting for your wedding. Aquine created this book as a way to give back to the couples that can't hire a planner but would benefit from her guidance.

Former KTU radio personality Marianela "Lulu" Gonzalez and Mitch Meija credit Aquine for their stress-free wedding day. From sunrise to sunset, Aquine coordinated everything for the newlyweds from family member arrivals to queuing the Mariachi ensemble. With Aquine's planning, the stress of the day is removed, and couples are able to focus on celebrating with their family, friends and loved ones.