The Oscars 2024: Could Emma Stone upset Lily Gladstone for the Best Actress award?

CHICAGO -- When it comes to Oscars predictions, Lily Gladstone has emerged for many as a sure thing to win Best Actress for her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon." But there could be an upset, and her name is Emma Stone.

Gladstone is still considered the frontrunner. She was raised on a Montana reservation, and said her nomination is a groundbreaking event for her heritage and her life.

"The history of Native representation, particularly in the Oscars, clearly has been kind of spotty," she said. "Like, being the first Native American woman nominated in the category; it's taken a long time, it's overdue, but it's very, very joyous. It's an incredible thing that we all celebrate. I know that I'm not going to be the last, I'm just holding the door open now."

Stone is already an Oscar winner, and a standout in the film community. Her role in "Poor Things" has garnered her many accolades, and just may have earned more votes than expected.

Remember, in 2023 almost everyone predicted that Angela Bassett would get an Oscar for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." But Jamie Lee Curtis, an industry and fan favorite, took home the statue

Bassett had already scored top honors, and voters may have assumed Angela would win and went in for Curtis just because she's Jamie.

Oscar upsets are beloved; you see the face of the nominee who you're sure will win and then doesn't. It's also happened to some of the best; Lauren Bacall, Eddie Murphy and Annette Benning were all "sure things" until they weren't.

Even if you're pulling for Lily, don't count Emma out yet!