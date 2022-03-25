Oscars

Oscars red carpet fashion to have unique Ukrainian connection as designers work through hardships

Some designers and manufacturers have been working through the chaos and somehow managed to move their operations from Ukraine.
By
Oscars red carpet fashion to have unique Ukrainian connection

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 94th Academy Awards is going to bring out the best of Hollywood, and while a lot of attention will be on the awards, there will be a big focus on fashion.

Among some of the dresses and gowns this year, some have a unique Ukrainian connection.

As the U.S. sends more aid to the war-torn country, Ukranian designers are still hard at work for Oscar Sunday.

Among the racks at Mia Bella Couture, you'll find dresses from Ukraine designed by people who are facing incredible hardship and somehow working through it all.

"All the Eva Lendel, WONA Concept, Ricca Sposa, they are still taking new orders. It's taking a little bit longer in production, but they are still taking new orders, said manager Naomi Miller.

She said the designers and manufacturers they work with have been working through the chaos and somehow have been able to move their operations from Ukraine to Poland.

"There was maybe like a week or so where they were kind of just seeing what the next move was, and then once they found a place to do production, they just went right for it and started right back up again," said Miller.

At Albright Fashion Library LA, among the collection of 30,000 designer pieces, you can also find gowns by Ukrainian designers. Stylists are pulling from their massive collection to dress some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the Oscars.

From the red carpet to bridal gowns to prom dresses, buying a dress from a Ukrainian designer is a simple way to make an immediate difference for people impacted by the war.

Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.


SEE ALSO: Beyonce, Billie Eilish among those to perform at 94th Oscars in Hollywood

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars here.

The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.


More TOP STORIES News