'Our America: A Year of Activism': How activism has evolved since the murder of George Floyd

Panel conversations featuring artists, activists discussing the evolution of activism one year after the murder of George Floyd
'Our America: A Year of Activism'

LOS ANGELES -- One year after George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer, the country reflects on the progress made in the fight for racial and social justice. "Our America: A Year of Activism" is an exclusive streaming special of social impact experts discussing the evolution of activism over the course of the last year and if enough change has occurred. The three panel conversations feature prominent artists, activists, journalists and commentators. This special programming is a collaboration between ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant.

This streaming special, now live, comprises three panels that address intergenerational activism, multiracial solidarity and media framing of racial justice issues. Each discussion is moderated by ABC Owned Television Stations race and culture journalists Will Jones, TaRhonda Thomas and Julian Glover examining where we were, where we are, where we want to go.

VIDEO: How intergenerational activism drives movements forward


Hear from activists from multiple generations on how they build on moments to continue driving movements forward.



The intergenerational activism discussion focuses on activism building on generational moments to continue driving movements forward. Panelists include:
  • Chairman Fred Hampton Jr, son of Black Panther party Chairman Fred Hampton and founder of the Black Panther Party Cubs
  • Fredrika Newton, president and co-founder of the Huey P. Newton Foundation in Oakland, Calif., and widow of Black Panther Party Co-Founder Huey P. Newton
  • Dr. Shamell Bell, community organizer, artivist and lecturer at Dartmouth College and Harvard University
  • Xavier Brown, Oakland native, actor, activist and current sophomore in UCLA's acting program


The multicultural solidarity panel focuses on the role that multiracial solidarity has played in the ongoing movement for racial justice and what the idea of allyship and solidarity means. Panelists include:

VIDEO: Multiracial solidarity and allyship for racial justice


What is the impact of multiracial solidarity in the ongoing movement for racial justice and what do allyship and solidarity really mean?



  • Steve James, Academy Award-nominated Chicago-based documentary filmmaker known for his films "Hoop Dreams," "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" and, most recently, "City So Real"
  • Ai-jen Poo, award-winning organizer, author and leading voice in the women's movement. She is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, director of Caring Across Generations, co-founder of SuperMajority, co-host of Sunstorm podcast and a trustee of the Ford Foundation
  • Marshall Hatch Jr, co-founder and executive director of the MAAFA Redemption Project, a Chicago-based workforce, social and spiritual-development initiative for Black and brown men ages 18-30


VIDEO: The role media plays in shaping views on race, justice


The media has tremendous power when it comes to shaping public opinion on issues of racial justice. We got some of today's prominent activists and journalists to discuss how the media can help change the way the story is told.



The media framing panel focuses on the role media plays in shaping views on race and justice, especially since the murder of George Floyd, in addition to the impact of media framing and mental health. Panelists include:

  • Jesse Washington, journalist and writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, co-author of John Thompson's autobiography "I Came as a Shadow" and producer of the documentary "March on Washington," now streaming on Hulu
  • Jimmie Briggs, advocate, journalist and contributor to Vanity Fair
  • April Reign, advocate, writer and creator of the viral hashtag-turned-movement #OscarsSoWhite


Watch "Our America: A Year of Activism" from your local ABC station wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
