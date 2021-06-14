Our America: Black Freedom | Watch full episode

2021 marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln freed enslaved people in Confederate states in 1863. It was a measure meant to punish the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War and did not cover enslaved Africans in border states. Click here to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.
Watch the full episode of "Our America: Black Freedom" in the video player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku
VIDEO: What to know about Juneteenth history, flag