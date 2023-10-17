For the 29th year, Out has unveiled its Out100, celebrating individuals making an impact in various sectors including culture, business, politics, and healthcare.

Out announces 2023's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people

Every year, Out unveils the Out100, celebrating LGBTQ+ individuals for their significant achievements and influence on culture and society.

These honorees represent the most influential LGBTQ+ trailblazers in fields ranging from entertainment and fashion to politics and business.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile received the Icon Award in recognitiuon not only for her musical contributions but also as a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

This year's honorees include a few from our ABC and Disney family, including GMA's Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez and ABC Owned Television Stations President Chad Matthews.

This year, in collaboration with our ABC Owned Television Stations, the editors introduced the Out100 America.

This segment highlights eight notable individuals who have significantly promoted LGBTQ+ rights, advocacy, and representation within their local communities.

ABC7 is proud to have nominated SoCal's Tony Valenzuela, Executive Director of the One Institute.

You can find the rest of this year's honorees at Out.com.

The Out100 issue hits newsstands on October 31st.

You can watch a special presentation of "The 2023 Out100" here on ABC7 on November 25.