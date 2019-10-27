Over 300K Southern California Edison customers could lose power amid wildfire threat

Over 300,000 Southern California Edison customers across southern and central California could lose power as the utility considers preemptively shutting off electricity to reduce the risk of fire.

The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.

Nearly 400 customers were already without power Sunday morning in Agua Dulce, near the site of the Tick Fire, and San Bernardino County.

The outages are planned as the region expects to see a high potential for fire danger, with powerful Santa Ana winds expected Sunday evening into Monday.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties would see the biggest impact, with 94,988 and 95,004 customers under consideration for a power shutoff, respectively. See if your area will be impacted here.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric is shutting off power to an estimated 2.3 million people as the massive Kincade Fire consumes large swaths of land.
