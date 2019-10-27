Tick Fire: Containment of blaze increases as SoCal braces for another round of Santa Ana winds

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters in Santa Clarita continue to increase containment of a 4,615-acre blaze and most evacuated residents return to their homes, the region is bracing for another bout of Santa Winds expected to hit Sunday evening.
The Tick Fire was estimated at 65% percent containment by Sunday morning after having forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes when the blaze broke out Thursday. A majority of the mandatory evacuation orders were lifted over the weekend with the exception of homes along Tick Canyon Road, from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.
Officials warned returning residents to be on the look out for many hazards that could exist, including ash, damaged utilities as well as any other hazardous materials left from cleaning supplies, batteries or paint.
As the same dangerous red flag conditions that initially fueled the fire were expected to return Sunday evening into Monday, many of those residents were opting to leave their bags unpacked in the event that another round of evacuations were issued.
"We are not ready for anymore evacuations. There's not much you can really do to prep for the winds. I mean, have a bag ready to go just in case but that's basically it," said Canyon Country resident Allyson Kovacs.
At least 22 structures were destroyed and another 27 were damaged. An additional 10,000 homes and other buildings were considered threatened by the flames.
As fire crews on the ground continued to monitor hot spots, investigators were examining where the fire may have started.
An evacuation center was set up at College of the Canyons Gymnasium at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Smaller animals could be brought to the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.
Airbnb hosts were offering free housing to fire evacuees as well as relief workers deployed to the area.
