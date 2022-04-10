mountain lion sighting

Famed mountain lion P-22 spotted cooling down at Los Feliz home pond

We weren't the only ones beating the heat!
EMBED <>More Videos

Famed mountain lion P-22 spotted cooling down at Los Feliz home pond

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It wasn't just us humans who were melting in the intense heat over the last several days.

Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, made a stop at this Los Feliz home Saturday for a much-needed drink of water, and it was all caught on video.

Homeowner Sarah Dabagh told Eyewitness News she was heading outside to clean her backyard pond when she saw the mountain lion stopping for a sip.

Dabagh said they made eye contact, but P-22 was unfazed and hung out for 20 more minutes before heading back into the hills.

Last week, P-22 made himself at home in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the big cat roaming near his home - the fourth time in just over a year. The mountain lion was captured on video walking right past Prince's front door in the Hollywood Hills.

"I'm from New York. I am used to pizza rat. I am not used to lions at my front door," Prince said. "I'm from the concrete jungle, moving to the literal jungle. This place is crazy."

READ MORE | Video captures famed mountain lion P-22 outside Hollywood Hills home

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, appears to be making himself at home in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.



Prince said he set up a camera to be able to prove the mountain lion was indeed P-22.

RELATED: Hollywood's favorite mountain lion, P-22, is getting older but still doing well for his age
EMBED More News Videos

Hollywood's favorite mountain lion has been back in front of the cameras recently, popping up on residential security videos as he roams a wide area around Griffith Park.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos felizmountain lion sightingwild animalscaught on tapesouthern californiaanimalcaught on videoanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Mountain lion P-22 spotted outside Hollywood Hills home - Video
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
Groundbreaking set for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway
Mountain lion released after chaotic scene in Irvine
TOP STORIES
4 injured during crash that damaged hydrant, power pole in Arleta
Suspect dies in hospital after officer-involved shooting in Covina
Baldwin Park family of 10 pleas for help after their van was stolen
Anaheim man arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
LA County preaches COVID-19 vigilance as spring holidays near
LASD deputy, 3 suspects hospitalized after crash in Santa Clarita
Show More
Tree trimmer pronounced dead after being found trapped upside down
Brianna Kupfer remembered with foundation focusing on social issues
LA cyclist killed in collision honored with "Yellow Bike" memorial
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
LASD deputy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
More TOP STORIES News