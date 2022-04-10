Famed mountain lion P-22 spotted cooling down at Los Feliz home pond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11718601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, appears to be making himself at home in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It wasn't just us humans who were melting in the intense heat over the last several days.Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known as P-22, made a stop at this Los Feliz home Saturday for a much-needed drink of water, and it was all caught on video.Homeowner Sarah Dabagh told Eyewitness News she was heading outside to clean her backyard pond when she saw the mountain lion stopping for a sip.Dabagh said they made eye contact, but P-22 was unfazed and hung out for 20 more minutes before heading back into the hills.Last week, P-22 made himself at home in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the big cat roaming near his home - the fourth time in just over a year. The mountain lion was captured on video walking right past Prince's front door in the Hollywood Hills."I'm from New York. I am used to pizza rat. I am not used to lions at my front door," Prince said. "I'm from the concrete jungle, moving to the literal jungle. This place is crazy."Prince said he set up a camera to be able to prove the mountain lion was indeed P-22.