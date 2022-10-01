Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach with a roar

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pacific Airshow is set to return to Huntington Beach on Saturday, bringing high-flying action to Surf City USA.

As of 8 a.m., large crowds of spectators had already packed the beach, hours before the event's scheduled start time.

U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine and Navy aircraft pilots will showcase their moves including stunt performances and precision parachute drops. Vintage planes and even an experimental flying car will also be on hand.

A show-stopping finale is also expected from the world-famous Air Force Thunderbirds, celebrating the military branch's 75th anniversary.

If you can't make your way to Huntington Beach this weekend, you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!

Stream the entire airshow on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET only on Hulu!

Additional performances will include:

U.S. Air Force T6-A 4-Ship

U.S. Air Force F-16 Aggressors

U.S. Navy F-35C Demo

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo

Ace Maker 2-Ship T-33

Michael Goulian Extra 330SC

Grumman Albatross

Lyon Air Museum B-25 Mitchel Bomber

A-4 Skyhawk

Mig 17

Yak 100

Jet Waco

For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com or follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow.

