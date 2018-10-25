Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in South LA contained live explosive device

The suspicious package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters in South Los Angeles did contain a live explosive device, officials said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The suspicious package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters in South Los Angeles did contain a live explosive device, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

The package addressed to the congresswoman was found at the central mail facility in South Los Angeles on Wednesday.

TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high profile figures

Employees were evacuated until the bomb was rendered safe.

Law enforcement sources said the package matched the glass-shard filled devices sent to other high profile politicians and another package sent to Waters at her office in Washington, D.C.

The latest incidents include the interception of suspicious packages addressed to actor Robert DeNiro and former Vice President Joe Biden. Investigators said these packages were similar to the crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.
