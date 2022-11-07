3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were arrested Sunday night near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages, authorities said.
Deputies say they responded to reports of people throwing packages over a fence from a warehouse around 10:30 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
That's when they say the suspects fled in a vehicle but eventually pulled over on the 15 Freeway.
Deputies arrested three men -- and say they found packages inside the car.
The men are also accused of cutting a fence to gain access from the business to the freeway.
Authorities say the packages were staged near the road for pick-up.