3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were arrested Sunday night near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages, authorities said.

Deputies say they responded to reports of people throwing packages over a fence from a warehouse around 10:30 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

That's when they say the suspects fled in a vehicle but eventually pulled over on the 15 Freeway.

Deputies arrested three men -- and say they found packages inside the car.

The men are also accused of cutting a fence to gain access from the business to the freeway.

Authorities say the packages were staged near the road for pick-up.