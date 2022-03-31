community journalist

A mural at a Pacoima elementary school pays tribute to community and activist Hillery T. Broadous

A new mural unveiled in Pacoima celebrates the community's history and pays tribute to community leader Hillery T. Broadous.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Largest mural in LAUSD unveiled at a Pacoima elementary school

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Community members and leaders cheered as a brand new mural at Hillery T. Broadous elementary school in Pacoima was unveiled at the end of March.

Standing 27 feet tall and 145 feet wide, this is the largest mural in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

"I am just so pleased that this will be a legacy here for years," said Principal Victoria Littlejohn.

Artists and those who helped make this mural happen say it's a tribute to the city of Pacoima and community leader Hillery T Broadous, who passed away in 1982.

"He was a man that dedicated his life and service to the Lord. That's what he was about. If you look at it, and you see that smile ... it speaks to what's possible when we open our hearts and our minds," said the daughter of Hillery T. Broadous, Pam Broadous.

With the help of artists and community members, the mural took nearly five weeks to complete.

"I thought it was a crazy idea because I looked at the wall and I told myself, this is going to be a lot of work. But you know, we took a crazy idea and we brought it to life. And I was so excited just to be able to be part of this project," said mural artist Juan Reyes.

Staff members and mural artists hope the mural inspires community members in the neighborhood and beyond.

"The mural itself is a beacon of hope for the future, not only for our community, but for LA as a whole. One where our culture and our history doesn't divide us, but it unites us," said Executive Director of Awoke Foundation Pierre Arreola.

"My wish is that not only will the Broadous family continue to talk about it, but that our students as they graduate and make their way into life, they will come back and talk about their story," said Littlejohn.

Follow Amanda on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda
Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda
Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspacoimasan fernando valleycommunity journalistschoolin the communitymural arts
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Organizations collect and donate supplies to refugees for Ramadan
Second boosters available for people 50 and older, immunocompromised
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new terminals at LAX
Acura Grand Prix returns to Long Beach in April
TOP STORIES
4 hurt in explosions at Montclair factory; nearby schools on lockdown
Off-duty Inglewood police officer hospitalized after being shot
LA County guaranteed income program application period begins
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Student shoots peer at South Carolina middle school: police
Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
CA won't require parents to disclose if they keep guns in the house
Show More
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
49K pieces of aircraft found after China plane crash
WB 91 Freeway reopens near Corona after deadly, fiery crash
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
More TOP STORIES News