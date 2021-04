EMBED >More News Videos A massive pallet fire is threatening a Compton neighborhood and nearby structures were seen burning.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive pallet fire is threatening a Compton neighborhood, prompting evacuations as nearby structures were seen burning.AIR7 HD was over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street.Trees and other nearby building were seen burning as large plumes of smoke billowed over the area.The 4-alarm blaze prompted a large response from local fire departments.It's unclear how many residents were forced to evacuate or how many buildings were under threat.