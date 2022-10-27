1 dead, another hospitalized after deputies respond to report of double stabbing in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was confirmed dead and another person was transported to a hospital after deputies responded Thursday morning to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before noon at a shopping center in the 39800 block of North 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A suspect was taken into custody and deputies were searching for any other possible victims. Details about the suspect were not available.

Palmdale stabbing At least one person was fatally stabbed at a shopping center in Palmdale on Oct. 27, 2022. KABC

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition.

A deceased man's body was seen on the ground in the parking lot outside a JOANN and a Kohl's store. The victim was not immediately identified.

