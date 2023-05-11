Paralympian swimmer, bilateral amputee has big goals after graduating from Biola University

A Paralympian swimmer and bilateral amputee overcame the odds and graduated from Biola University with more than just a college degree.

Morgan Stickney started college in 2016 and was ranked as a Top 20 American Freestyle swimmer and even swam on Biola's swim team as a freshman. As her college years started, things started to take a turn.

She started to feel pain in her left big toe. Eventually, the pain worsened and she couldn't swim. In 2017, she got a staph infection in her foot.

At 20 years old, she had to decide whether she wanted to amputate her foot.

"Obviously, I was able to lean on God and lean on my family to get through that. I'm really just honestly proud of where I am today and what I've been able to accomplish because three years ago, sitting in a hospital, I would have never imagined I'd be where I am today," Stickney said.

Weeks after her surgery, she was already back in the pool but then she started to feel pain in her right foot. A cardiovascular condition blocked blood flow to her lower legs and Stickney had to amputate her right foot.

Despite all of this, she kept training and won the Paralympic gold in the 400 meter freestyle and 4x100-meter medley relay for the United Stated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Her parents became emotional on the day of her graduation, seeing how far their daughter has come.

"I really didn't think we'd be here... You know, 46% of kids don't complete college. Morgan's had 25 surgeries, four amputations and she's in the hospital every month... and she still competes, she still finished college and she graduated," said Anthony Stickney, her father.

Looking ahead, Stickney said she has a big goal.

"I have world championships in a few months in England and I'm going after the world record in the 400 meter freestyle," she said.