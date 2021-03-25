Society

Parking tickets: LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county on April 1, officials reminded residents today.

After a period of relaxed enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department's Parking Enforcement Detail will once again issue tickets for street sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations, and will also begin towing vehicles that have been warned via a "red tag.''

Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements at www.lasheriffparking.com, by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.

The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October, and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.



RELATED | LA's resumed enforcement prompts outcry from cited vehicle owners

EMBED More News Videos

Following a relaxation of parking enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Thursday again began issuing tickets for violations that had been overlooked for months.



Sept. 25, 2020: Abandoned Range Rover parked in tow-away zone in Hancock Park for months. Here's why city won't move it
EMBED More News Videos

An abandoned Range Rover has been parked in a Hancock Park tow-away zone for two and a half months. It's been broken into and is missing its license plates, but the city won't move it. It all has to do with a mountain of red tape due to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countycoronavirus californiaparkingcoronaviruscarcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
Police seek public's help to identify suspects in West Hollywood robbery
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
Show More
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
After 100 years, endangered CA condor could return to northwest
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Fire traps people on roof of DTLA building
San Bernardino County ER doctor reflects on pandemic
More TOP STORIES News