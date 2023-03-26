3 parrots, including 60-year-old bird that belongs to customer, stolen from South Bay bird store

Three parrots were stolen from a South Bay bird shop late Tuesday night, including one that's 60 years old and belongs to a customer.

Two of the birds were African grey parrots, which were being sold for $6,000 each.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) --

It happened at Birds & More on Redondo Beach Boulevard in Lawndale.

The owners said the third bird, a double yellow-headed Amazon parrot named Ruffles, was being boarded at the store and needs medication.

"As much as we would like the African greys back, and we certainly do, Ruffles is the important one," said said Karen Allen with Birds & More. "I mean, this is somebody's bird for 50 years and it's just heart wrenching."

The thieves pried open at least one of the bird's locked cages.

Detectives have been canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video to help identify the suspects.

Birds & More is asking anyone with information about the stolen parrots to give the store a call.