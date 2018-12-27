Part of Aliso County beach closed due to sewage spill

PRESS RELEASE - We've closed the ocean water area in the City of #LagunaBeach 150 feet upcoast and 150 feet downcoast of Aliso Creek at Aliso Beach County Park due to a sewage spill. Additional info: https://t.co/GQNnraVjfq #ocbeachinfo pic.twitter.com/DZYL7GWmDr — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) December 27, 2018

Part of Aliso County Beach has been closed due to sewage contamination, officials said.The water 150 feet upcoast and 150 feet downcoast of Aliso Creek is closed to swimming, surfing and diving because of a sewage spill, Orange County officials said.About 150 gallons of sewage was spilled by a blockage of a private sewer in Mission Viejo, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.The ocean in that area will remain closed until testing finds the water quality meets acceptable standards.