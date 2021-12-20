Video shows SUV bump into gas pump, spilling 1,300 gallons of gasoline in Pasadena

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11361210" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pasadena and San Marino residents were advised to stay inside after about 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into a wash.

LA County Hazmat and a private contractor will continue the clean up on the gasoline spill until 2pm today. They are coordinating the cleanup throughout the wash, starting in Pasadena, passing through Alhambra and ending in San Gabriel. All Alhambra crews have been released. pic.twitter.com/zDMsmKZ6jE — City of Alhambra (@cityofalhambra) December 20, 2021

A gas station at Glen Arm and Arroyo in the City of Pasadena had a spill of 800 to 1,000 gallons of gasoline into the storm drain. This is the preliminary affected area: pic.twitter.com/5XsXFmuKaf — City of San Marino (@CityofSanMarino) December 20, 2021

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A small bump at a pump led to a huge mess Sunday night in the San Gabriel Valley.As new video shows, an SUV driver accidentally backed into a gasoline pump at a station in Pasadena Sunday afternoon.That small hit, combined with an apparent malfunction of the shutoff mechanism, led to some 1,300 gallons of gasoline spilling out around the gas station, into a storm drain and eventually into the Alhambra Wash.The fuel continued flowing south, creating an environmental hazard that generated noxious fumes for residents of Pasadena, Alhambra and San Marino. Public safety alerts went out, warning residents to stay indoors and keep their windows closed."Last night we were having a little gingerbread party and all our alarms went off," said local resident Tanya Brown. "I went outside to see what was going on. It smelled a little bit bad. I thought, oh my goodness, I don't want to get sick, so I shut the door."Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena, said because of how the crash happened, emergency crews were unable to use the emergency shut-off and they had to turn off the power to the station.Hazmat teams were called out to try to recover as much gasoline as possible and contain the environmental damage.Cleanup efforts were expected to continue at least through Monday afternoon.