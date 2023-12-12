Employers value experience, but how can you gain experience without first having a job? And if your background was not one of support and opportunity, you might feel like your future is limited. A Pasadena program aims to change that.

Pasadena program gives training, work experience to those 'who weren't given a chance to begin with'

Employers value experience, but how can you gain experience without first having a job? And if your background was not one of support and opportunity, you might feel like your future is limited.

A program in Pasadena called the Municipal Assistance, Solutions, and Hiring program, or MASH, employs men and women as maintenance and clerical trainees in the city for up to two years. No experience is needed, and in fact...it's welcome.

"It's not a competitive program in the sense that you have to have skills to be a part of our program. We really are looking for people with no skills, lower education so that we can help them find jobs that, again, were closed to them before," explains Sherreeta White, the MASH Division Program Coordinator.

MASH was created over 30 years ago to offer trainees a chance to learn soft and technical skills across 12 different city departments to assist them in finding permanent careers. But, in learning those skills, crews are also providing service for low and moderate income homeowners in Pasadena - often at no cost.

An access ramp for Ernistine English was built by MASH crews and now makes it easier for her to get in and out of her home.

Terranus Pitts is a MASH supervisor and, having came through the program himself, knows what it provides.

"They're going to find something that you're good at. You just got to find your niche. There's so many opportunities in public works, not even just public works but you have building systems, water and power departments... even on the flip side you have administration jobs, office jobs. There's so many different things that you can do and I tell them, the skies the limit," says Pitts.

MASH also provides fee-based services for homeowners, businesses or city departments. A massive undertaking will transform warehouse space into a temporary public library while the Central Library undergoes a retrofit and renovation - all while MASH crews get hands-on experience.

"I feel like as soon as you put on that Pasadena shirt you feel a different type of way, you feel more proud. You're representing your city. And coming from where I come from, my dad's worked construction his whole life also... and it's just...I feel like I'm making him proud being here," explains Miguel Magana, a new MASH trainee.

At any time, there will be 52 trainees working across the city, and many are from the Pasadena area, but that's not required. Anyone who completes an application and passes a written exam is welcome.

White says when a position opens, they are ready to fill it to help the next person in line.

"It is almost like a mentorship in the sense that we are providing information, education and technical skills to people who weren't even aware that they needed them. And that's why I like to say that our program isn't a second chance program. It is a first chance for people who weren't given a chance to begin with," White said.