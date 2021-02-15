10-year-old boy seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was playing in front of his Pasadena home was seriously wounded in a shooting where he was not the intended target, police say.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Garfield Avenue and Parke Street, just a block from the Villa Park Community Center.A suspect exited a vehicle and fired shots toward the area where the child was playing, Pasadena police said.The boy was hit by gunfire more than once and sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities say.One witness said she heard as many as 20 shots.Authorities believe two to three people were in the getaway car, described as a light-colored sedan. Investigators are working to determine a description of the suspects, all of which remain outstanding.The boy was described as alert and conscious when he was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.It was not immediately clear who was the intended target of the shooting.A woman whose brother was shot and killed on the same block last fall spoke to Eyewitness News."It's hard, and opens our wounds...We as a community, we need to come together and help each other to stop this violence," she said.Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.