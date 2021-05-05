Pasadena health order takes effect, moving city into yellow COVID tier 1 day before LA County

Pasadena, which has its own health department, issued the new order in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
The city also announced that it is resuming administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, following an April 23 announcement by CDC and Food and Drug Administration that they would lift a pause on that pharmaceutical company's vaccine.
Transitioning into the yellow tier will allow bars to serve patrons indoors at 25% capacity, while outdoor concerts and sports events may now be held at stadiums at 67% capacity.
The yellow tier permits theme parks to operate at 35% capacity. Fifty percent capacity is allowed indoors for gyms, cardrooms, wineries and breweries.
"I think, at this point, continuing a path forward that allows us to stay solidly in recovery does make a lot of sense," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "And, again, as conditions continue to improve and we continue to get more and more people vaccinated, it makes a lot of sense ... to be able to relax these restrictions."