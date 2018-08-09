Passenger in possible Uber vehicle shot, killed in East LA

Crime tape covers a vehicle with an Uber decal on it following a shooting that left a woman dead in East Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman is dead after being shot in East Los Angeles while riding in a vehicle with an apparent Uber decal on it.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials responded to investigate the shooting at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Union Pacific Avenue and South Bonnie Beach Place.

A total of three occupants, including the driver, were on the road when they heard gunshots. It was then that the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Officials said the victim, a passenger in the vehicle, was hit and transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Footage of the scene shows the vehicle with an apparent Uber decal on the window. Sheriff's officials did not confirm if the woman was a customer of the ride-sharing company.

A description of the shooter was not released. It was unclear whether the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle or on foot.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, LASD deputies in tactical gear were seen at a home about a block away from where the vehicle shooting occurred. It's unclear whether the two incident are related.
