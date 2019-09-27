LAX-bound flight diverted to Kansas City after passenger's alleged threatening rant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A passenger suspected of making a threat on board an Alaska Airlines flight from New York to Los Angeles, which prompted the pilot to divert to an airport in the Midwest, was taken into custody Thursday.

The unnamed passenger allegedly threatened crew members and the aircraft's safety.

The passenger is accused of trying to get into the plane's cockpit during Thursday night's flight and reportedly made a threat "to do harm to the plane."

"Alaska Airlines Flight 411, a Boeing 737 flying from JFK to LAX, diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a passenger disturbance,'' the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The passenger was taken into custody by police before the plane continued to LAX, where it landed about 9 p.m. Thursday

The FBI will determine what charges, if any, the man will face.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this story.
