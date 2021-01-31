LAPD loses two more officers to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning two more officers who died from COVID-19, bringing the agency's loss from the virus to eight employees.

Sgt. Patricia Guillen died Thursday from the virus. She had worked for the department for 23 years and was most recently assigned to the 77th Division in South Los Angeles.

Security Officer Dexter de los Santos died on Friday from COVID-19. He had worked with the Security Services Division for more than eight years.

In all, eight sworn officers and civilian employees have died from the virus.

"Fred, Terry, Raymond, Valentin, Erica, Philip, Dexter, Patricia-you will never be forgotten," the department tweeted. "We thank you for your dedicated service. May you all Rest In Peace."



The LAPD has had more than 2,500 employees test positive for the virus and while most have recovered, more than 600 are continuing to isolate and recover at home. The Los Angeles Fire Department has lost two sworn employees to the virus and has had nearly 900 overall test positive.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has also lost employees from the virus.

The Los Angeles Police Department is announcing the sixth death of an employee from COVID-19.

