$4.2 million to be invested as officials announce plans to make PCH safer

Fifty-eight people have died on PCH since 2010, including four Pepperdine students who were struck by a car while walking along the highway.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- State and local leaders met in Malibu Monday to announce safety upgrades for Pacific Coast Highway in the wake of a tragic crash that killed four Pepperdine students in October.

"You can't help but be moved and also be alarmed by some of the speeds you see, and some of the conditions that are out here that we know that can be and will need to be improved," state Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin said.

Plans to make PCH safer include updating a safety corridor sign that blends into the side of the highway. It's just one of many updates, along with $4.2 million being invested.

There will also be an increase in fines for speeding tickets and three additional California Highway Patrol officers will enforce speed limits.

"This is the first time in 30 years that I feel confident that we're going to get something done," Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring said.

In 13 years, 58 people have died on the highway.

In October, four Pepperdine students were walking along the highway when authorities say a driver lost control and crashed into them. The four women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Michel Shane has been fighting for change on PCH since 2010 after losing his daughter Emily. His online petition for safety improvements and education initiatives has more than 18,000 signatures.

"The bottom line is there has to be a design change," Shane said.

Omishakin said updates on safety improvements will be posted on the Malibu city website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.