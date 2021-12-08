Society

Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor on its 80th anniversary

By
People across the country on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Survivors, veterans, loved ones and more gathered in Hawaii. They honored the more than 2,300 U.S. military members who were killed in the attack, which launched the United States into World War II.

The sacrifices men and women made 80 years ago are still being remembered today.

ABC7's David Ono emceed the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony in Hawaii to honor the lives lost and to salute our veterans.

He also spoke to a historian for a special report on what happened at Pearl Harbor the morning of Dec. 7, 1941 when Imperial Japan launched its attack that took everyone by surprise.

Watch the video above for the full report.

