Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in West LA, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a box truck Wednesday morning in West Los Angeles, police said.The man was fatally struck around 6:20 a.m. at Pico and Sepulveda boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.AIR7 HD was over the area, where a large police presence had responded and officers set up a crime scene tent.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The suspect's vehicle, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Pico, was described only as an older-model box truck with faded "Penske'' signage on it. The person who was allegedly behind the wheel was taken intocustody for questioning, police said.It is unclear if the incident was captured on any surveillance cameras."We have a very busy intersection, and Pico Boulevard in the morning and afternoon is like a freeway," said David Iblings, who works in the area. "You're always thinking that something could happen. I've never seen anyone in an accident like this."Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 877-LAPD-247.