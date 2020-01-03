1 killed after being hit by Metro train in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Metro Expo Line train in Exposition Park early Friday morning.The accident happened just before 1 a.m. near Exposition Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Authorities say the victim, who has not been identified, appeared to already be dead, lying on the tracks, when they arrived.People could expect some delays on the Metro Line as well as street traffic in the area as Los Angeles police try to determine what caused the incident.