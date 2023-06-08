Driver strikes 3 pedestrians, crashes into Chase bank in Pico-Robertson area

Several pedestrians were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into a bank in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several pedestrians were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when a driver crashed into a bank in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles.

AIR7 HD was above the scene at W Pico and La Cienega boulevards where a black car was spotted crashed on the sidewalk in front of a Chase bank.

Several Los Angeles Fire Department crews were seen treating some of the patients.

Investigators tell ABC7 at least three people have been sent to the hospital, including a 48-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man who are reportedly in critical condition. The third person injured is a 19-year-old.

It's unclear what caused the collision. The driver reportedly did not want to be transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.