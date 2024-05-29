Child dies, woman left injured after being hit by car in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A girl is dead and a woman injured after they were hit by a driver in Pomona.

The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Towne and Lexington avenues, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Responding officers found two pedestrians lying in the roadway with severe injuries. An adult woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, but first responders were unable to save the child.

The young girl's identity or exact age has not been released.

The driver who hit them stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests were made.

The cause of the crash is not known.