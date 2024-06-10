Hit-and-run crash: Pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 cars in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian who then was hit by two other cars in Long Beach.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue. According to the Long Beach Police Department, a driver going eastbound on PCH hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The impact of the crash caused the pedestrian to fall into the roadway and the car took off.

Another driver in a 2017 Kia Sportage hit the pedestrian again, but pulled over and called 911.

While that driver was waiting for police to arrive, a third car described as a white truck struck the pedestrian again. That driver also fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents in the area say speeding is a problem along that stretch of road.

"PCH has really become a speedway," said Marguerite, who lives nearby. "They go at speeds of 50 miles an hour and maybe higher - in the evening. During the day, they can go up to 40 miles an hour."

Anybody with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash are urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-5130.