2 pedestrians in their 60s struck and killed on street in Mid-City, LAFD says

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning on a street in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, officials said.

The victims, described as men approximately 60 years old, were hit shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Robertson, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Their identities were not immediately released.

"LAFD Firefighter-Paramedics arrived quickly to find, sadly, both were beyond medical help," a news release said.

Video from AIR7 HD showed a white sedan with significant damage to its front end and windshield.