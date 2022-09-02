I.E. family business trying to save store by trying to settle long-running dispute with city hall

Jurupa Valley, Calif. (KABC) -- For 40-plus years, Pedley Vet Tack & Feed Supply has been a trusted source for animal care in Jurupa Valley and surrounding communities.

"More than anything we are a farm community; we're related to that farm lifestyle," said Roberto Ramirez.

22 years ago, Roberto Ramirez and his wife bought the feed store and grew the business to include everything from animal feed to livestock. But six years ago Ramirez says he was cited by code enforcement after he built a shade structure without a permit.

"In order to protect our product, we literally built it real fast to protect it from elements: the rain, the sun," said Ramirez.

A mistake he says he remedied by getting an architect to draw the plans and make sure it was structurally sound. Since then, Ramirez says it's been an uphill battle to get the city planner to approve the structure... but that's not the only issue. He's also in violation of a city ordinance.

"The zoning on the property only limited outside storage to 200 feet or less and he has continued to expand that storage as you can see," said Keith Clarke, City of Jurupa Valley Building Director.

Ramirez says when he bought the tack and feed store there was no ordinance limiting outdoor storage. The city says that's not true; after incorporating in 2011 the city adopted what was already a Riverside county ordinance. A judge agreed with the city and ordered Ramirez to clear the property... two years ago.

"We love the community and we need to change this code so that we can go ahead continue operating business the way we have," said Veronica Hurtado.

Neighbors have stepped in to allow Ramirez to use their property to store feed and livestock. As for the unpermitted structures, the city says they need Ramirez to submit a plan for the property. That's something Ramirez says he's been trying to do. He and other members of the community plan to attend the next city council meeting... on horseback... to let their voices be heard.