Bear cub pulled from tree for selfie recovering at NC wildlife refuge, could return to wild

People in North Carolina were left shocked Tuesday when they caught video of a group of people pulling bear cubs from a tree to take selfies.

FAIRVIEW, N.C. -- The bear cub recently pulled from a tree to take selfies is recovering at a wildlife refuge in Candler, North Carolina.

It happened in mid-April. A group of people at an apartment complex found a pair of black bear cubs in a tree. They went into the tree, pulled both of the bears out of the tree and then started taking pictures and videos with them.

A witness took out their camera and filmed part of what happened and turned that video over to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Investigators who went to the scene only found one remaining bear cub. A biologist with the commission said that cub appeared wet, cold and abandoned.

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge stepped up to help care for that cub.

"This case has understandably brought up feelings of frustration, sadness and anger for many viewers, and we hope the act of witnessing these shocking visuals prompts people to reflect on the very real challenges that wildlife face every day," Appalachian Wildlife Refuge Executive Director Savannah Trantham said. "The silver lining is that this cub was rescued by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). It is now safe and being well cared for despite being separated from its mom."

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge said the cub has adjusted to the center well. She is eating and playing with another orphaned cub.

Trantham said that while this cub is doing well, it's important to remember that animal abuse happens daily and most people don't bat an eye.

"If all of the turtles, snakes, rabbits, opossums, squirrels, birds, raccoons, and fawns got the same reaction when people harass, steal, and harm them, then we would be winning," Trantham said. "Unfortunately for us, this cub is only one of many animals that we rehabilitate due to the negative impacts of inappropriate human interactions. That is why this work is so important and valuable, so the public understands the harm that is caused by human interference and joins us in working to promote a healthier, more compassionate co-existence with wildlife."

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge has worked to rehabilitate black bear cubs since 2020. Biologists will work with the cubs, and if during the fall they area a candidate to be returned to the wild, the biologists will select an area close to where they originally came from.

"We have received cubs that are orphans due to mothers being killed by cars or gunshots, the cubs being hit by cars, being entangled or trapped in foreign or even sometimes natural objects and then cases similar to this one where cubs are removed from their space and are unable to reunite with their mother." Trantham said. "We always want to see all wild animals left in the wild and be raised by their mothers, but we work hard every day to provide a place for these wild animals to go for those that truly do need our intervention."

As for the people who pulled the bear cub from a tree in the first place, they have been contacted by wildlife officials and confronted about what they did.