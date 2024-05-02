How to keep your family safe amid growing bird flu concerns and testing efforts

As federal agencies work to mitigate the potential threat of bird flu to Americans and their food supply, infectious disease experts are offering simple steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

As federal agencies work to mitigate the potential threat of bird flu to Americans and their food supply, infectious disease experts are offering simple steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

As federal agencies work to mitigate the potential threat of bird flu to Americans and their food supply, infectious disease experts are offering simple steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

As federal agencies work to mitigate the potential threat of bird flu to Americans and their food supply, infectious disease experts are offering simple steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As federal agencies work to mitigate the potential threat of bird flu to Americans and their food supply, infectious disease experts are offering simple steps you can take to keep you and your family safe.

So far, 36 herds of cows have been affected across nine states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ramping up efforts to test cattle and meat and dairy products at food plants and retail stores.

"I know that they are not seeing any concerns about milk or any of the cattle or the meat that we consume," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

White House officials say aside from one Texas dairy worker infected from a sick cow in early April, no additional cases in humans have been reported. However, health officials are keeping an eye on more than 100 people in states with infected herds.

"The people who are most at risk are poultry and livestock workers who are handling live chickens and live cows," said emergency medicine specialist Dr. Luis Abrishamian with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance. "But also, you have your backyard bird flock owners, your veterinarians, their staff."

He said bird flu or H5N1 is a cousin to swine flu and other flu variants that we've been exposed to. The risk to the general population remains low, but the virus is widespread among wild birds worldwide. Local testing is ongoing.

"In Eagle Rock, El Segundo, Alhambra, and Manhattan Beach, birds have tested positive for this H5N1 avian flu," Abrishamian said.

He advises keeping pets clear of dead birds, droppings, and to watch what your kids get into.

"If you hear, 'Oh look, dead bird or look at this feather,' you know that's what you have to be vigilant for in general as a parent, but especially now," Abrishamian said.

Other precautions you should take include cooking meat thoroughly and avoiding raw meat and milk.

Also, consider all the things you've learned about preventing cross contamination in the kitchen and respiratory infections when you're out and about. Tips like keeping produce and raw meat separate, using a thermometer, washing hands and wearing a mask in large crowds.

"As long as people are smart and and practicing good hygiene in general and using common sense," said Abrishamian.

Anyone with severe flu symptoms should seek medical care.