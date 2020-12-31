Health & Fitness

Spin with the King: Peloton adding Elvis hits to music library

The king of rock and roll is taking part in Peloton classes.

The fitness company is adding three of Elvis Presley's hits to its music library.

The songs are "Catchin' on Fast," "Do the Vega" and "Clean Up Your Own Backyard."

The tunes will be remixed by current artists including Outkast's big boi and DJ Dillon Francis.

The new versions will be used exclusively for Peloton classes.

This is the second music partnership Peloton has announced.

The first was with pop superstar Beyonce who signed on to create a series of themed workout classes as part of a multi-year deal.
