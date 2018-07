An investigation is underway after a person was found shot on a 710 Freeway on-ramp in Lynwood on Tuesday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. and located a gunshot victim on the southbound 710 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, officials said.The person's condition was not immediately known.No arrests were made as the scene remained active. The on-ramp was expected to be blocked until further notice.