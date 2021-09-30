Woman, 2-year-old boy who died in fall at Petco Park identified as investigation continues

Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins fell to their deaths minutes before a Padres game Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the San Diego Police Department.
How the San Diego woman and her toddler came to plunge off the edge of the stadium remains unclear but authorities said the deaths "appeared to be suspicious."
According to KGTV, a 72-year-old woman who was at the stadium witnessed the incident. The woman's daughter sent a statement to the TV station, saying the witness had crossed paths with the young boy and his parents shortly before the tragedy.
The witness said the father was standing near the railing but the woman held the child and suddenly began jumping on the bench of the table.
The witness said the woman appeared to be happy and laughing, even as she lost her balance and fell off the bench onto the ground. About a minute later, the witness said, the woman climbed back onto the bench and then fell over the railing with the child.
There were no screams, the witness said, adding that she heard the sound of the mother and boy hitting the sidewalk.
Detectives say they are interviewing a number of witnesses as the investigation into their deaths continue.
City News Service contributed to this report.