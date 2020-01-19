Pets & Animals

2 horses euthanized in 2 days after suffering injuries at Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Another racehorse died Saturday at Santa Anita Park, making it the second horse to be euthanized at the park in two days.

The 5-year-old gelding, Uncontainable, was "humanely euthanized" after suffering a fractured right front ankle, according to an incident alert on the race track's website.

Another horse, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss, was also euthanized Friday after fracturing his right front ankle during a race, bringing the total number of horse deaths to 41 since December 2018.

They marked the 2nd and 3rd deaths during the latest racing season the park.

The season opened late last month with the news of the death of 3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward after sustaining an injury while training.

As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita - 38th death in the past year
EMBED More News Videos

The latest racing season at Santa Anita Park is opening with news of yet another horse that was injured and had to be put down.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarcadialos angeles countyhorses
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
2 bodies found in Mexico on property owned by missing OC couple
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Source: File on foster mom murder suspect reads like 'horror show'
Riverside gang bust leads to arrests in murder of mechanic
Man punches bus driver in her face in Pennsylvania - video
Show More
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Emotions boil over at town hall in Cudahy where Delta airliner dumped jet fuel
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Iranian-Armenian star Andy Madadian receives Walk of Fame star
More TOP STORIES News