ADORABLE VIDEO: Animals cool off at the L.A. Zoo

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some residents of the Los Angeles Zoo have a message for the public in this heat wave.

The zoo tweeted out video reminding visitors to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and take advantage of the indoor exhibits.

The adorable footage shows how some of the animals, from big cats to monkeys to sea lions, are staying cool and hydrated.

On such a hot day, who can resist a water slide or a dip in the pool?

Many of them decided it was the perfect day for a swim.
