Baby bear and mama keep a close eye on skiers at Mammoth Mountain

By ABC7.com staff
MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Skiers and snowboarders riding up the lift on Mammoth Mountain got an up-close look at a baby and mama bear on Thanksgiving.

The two were perched in a tree overlooking the slopes.

The baby bear is the more visible of the two, while the mama is hidden on the higher branches.

Both bears hung out for a while enjoying the view after the first big snowfall of the season. They then scampered out of the tree and back into the woods.
