BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The names have been chosen for the two eaglets being watched around the world on the Eagle camera near Fawnskin in the San Bernardino National Forest!The winning names are Cookie and Simba. The two eaglets were born last month Big Bear Valley's third-grade classes voted to choose the names."Friends of Big Bear Valley" hosted a "Name the Bald Eagles Chicks" contest and randomly selected 25 submitted names. The students chose from those names.Those who participated contributed to keep the eagle camera and live stream up and running.