Pets & Animals

Meet Carly: Budweiser Clydesdale ranch introduces first foal born in 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Carly and watch her take her first steps!

BOONVILLE, Missouri -- The facility that breeds the famous Budweiser Clydesdales is introducing its first foal born in 2019 to the world.

Warm Springs Ranch wants you to meet Carly. The ranch shared a video of Carly taking her first steps in a video on Facebook recently, and it's as cute as you would expect it to be.

In case watching the milestone above makes you want to see Carly in person, Warm Springs Ranch opens for the season on March 23.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissouribirthhorsesus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
La Cañada teen headed to women's national chess championship
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Show More
Veteran with 224-mile commute surprised with new car
Eyewitness This: Tesla's Model Y, turkey recall, Soaring Powerball jackpot
Public safety groups call for removal of 23K guns from high-risk people in CA
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
More TOP STORIES News